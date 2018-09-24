PRO-7 and Red October

After the military’s recent announcement of the destabilization plot against President Rodrigo Duterte called “Red October,” the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas were closely monitoring rebel movements and police personnel in the region.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesperson, said that “Red October,” really existed and this would be carried out allegedly by the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army and the National Democratic Front.

He also assured that no junior police officers in the region were satisfied with the administration and were happy with Duterte’s leadership.

Despite this, he also said that their intelligence people were also looking into alleged recruitment for the plot and he assured that they had not known of any recruitment of police officers in the region.