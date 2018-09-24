Personal grudge eyed in killing of Kasambagan resident

Authorities are looking at personal grudge in the killing on Monday of a 20-year-old Kasambagan resident, Christian Paul Ocon.

Senior Police Officer 1 (SPO1) Lydio Libres of the Abellana Police Station said that Ocon of Sitio Kangkungan, Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City was found dead by his uncle inside his room at past 7 p.m. on Monday.

Libres, the investigating officer of the case, said that Ocon died after he was shot at the back of his head by an unidentified assailant using an unidentified handgun at probably an hour before he was found dead.

Libres said that they were looking into personal grudge as the motive of the killing because they learned that the victim had an argument with a person the day before (Sunday).

Libres said that the victim was alone at the house at the time of the killing except for a neighbor a few doors away, who told police that they did not hear any commotion in the victim’s room.

The victim’s uncle told police that he found the bloodied body of the victim when he went to visit Ocon in his room, which was just a few meters away from the room of the uncle.

Libres said that they continued to investigate the killing and had invited a person for questioning, who could perhaps shed light on the killing of Ocon.