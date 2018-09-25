First vertical development of Citrineland to rise in Cebu

With the constant emergence of high-rise residential developments reaching new heights all over Cebu, Citrineland Corporation finds it viable to launch their first condominium project in the metropolis – The Median.

Strategically located at La Guardia Extension, Lahug, Cebu City – a stone’s throw away to the busiest business districts in the city, The Median targets the mid-range market segment which is comprised mainly of millenials who are currently 80% of the business industry workforce.

The 27-storey condominium which will have 559 units in total, is expected to top off in the first half of 2022 with 159 units already sold prior to the showroom launching last September 18.

Branded for its affordability and quality, units are offered at a fraction of the cost. For a 15,000 reservation fee and for as low as P10,000 monthly equity payment, you can now own a condo unit located at the heart of the city.

Notably, The Median is also the first smart-tech condominium to use home automation in Cebu.

According to Charles Vincent Ong, Chief Operating Officer of Citrineland, there are incoming projects underway but they’re currently focusing on The Median as of the moment.

With the real estate industry of Cebu showing continuous growth and millenials currently being one of the top investors for this sector, high-rise residential developments will continue to be an attractive business for Citrineland.

For more details and information about The Median call (032) 402 1211 or you may check their website at http://hello.themedian.com.ph/.