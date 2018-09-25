NHA to build condominium for landslide victims

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has committed to construct a condominium-type housing with 500 rooms to accommodate landslide victims.

The first phase of the housing project will consist of 320 units. The project has an estimated worth of P175 million.

NHA General Manager Marcelino Escalado said the first phase will accommodate the families that were directly affected by the landslide and are living within the immediate danger zone.

A geological assessment is currently being conducted by the team from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Central Office to determine the extent of the danger area and the safety radius from ground zero.

Since the first phase was planned to be built at the Gawad Kalinga community in Barangay Tinaan, Escalado said they will wait for the clearance from the DENR if the site is safe for use as a relocation site.

Another site eyed for the relocation is a portion of the Balili property.

The second phase of the housing project will be built in partnership with the NHA and the city government of Naga to accommodate those who are living in the expanded danger area.