Killing of Japanese woman solved – police

After a drug suspect admitted to the police that he was with the gunman who killed Japanese national Junko Hamada, the police director of Cebu City has considered the case as closed.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said on Tuesday (September 25) that a suspected drug pusher whom they apprehended on Monday night (September 24) admitted that she was there when Hamada was killed.

Personal grudge was believed to be the motive in killing Hamada.

Garma added that they are now after the triggerman and Hamad’s husband, who is said to be the mastermind of the crime.