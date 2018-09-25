Trillanes yields to police

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV voluntarily turned himself to authorities on Tuesday after a Makati court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 150 ordered the arrest of Trillanes for rebellion in relation to the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege.

Trillanes has been holed up in the Senate since September 4 after President Rodrigo Duterte revoked his amnesty and ordered his arrest via Proclamation No. 572 issued last August 30.

The senator sought reprieve from the Supreme Court but failed as the high tribunal junked his petition, seeking to stop the implementation of the presidential directive.

At past 3 p.m., Trillanes went with National Capital Region Police Office Director Guillermo Eleazar but it was not clear where their convoy was headed as of this posting.