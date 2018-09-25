Responder saves boy’s life from drowning in Argao

A responder of the Argao Municipal Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) saved the life of a 2-year-old boy who drowned at Mayahayay Beach, Argao town, Cebu on Sunday (September 23).

A video showing the boy’s revival was posted on Argao Skimboarding Association’s Facebook page. It has garnered over 36,000 reactions as of press time.

salamat sa maabtik na pag responde ni brah @ossie Epos GN Falcone ug ni neighbor totong from MDRRMO argao, sa pag revive sa bata na nalumos. #asacares palihug dli nato pasagdan ato mga bata maligo nga sila2x ra. Posted by Argao Skimboarding Association on Saturday, September 22, 2018

The town’s disaster management arm currently has 16 responders on standby, including Arthur Parantar, who saved the boy’s life.

“For two years now, we have been operating 24/7 so we are trying to equip the right skillset to Argaoanons through training. All of our Argao MDRRMO responders are speakers and trainers as well,” Kent Dalmao Rizon, chief of Argao MDRRMO, said.

Meanwhile, following the massive landslide that hit Barangay Tinaan, City of Naga, the municipal government of Argao has also extended their assistance through the town’s Coal Miner Rescue Team.