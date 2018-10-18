Lapu police on full alert for South East Asian visitors

Policemen in Lapu-Lapu City are on a full alert status to especially ensure the security of foreign guests coming from South East Asian countries.

A total of 72 foreign guests arrived in Cebu on Thursday for a two-day visit that will culminate today.

The visitors are attending the 10th Information Ministerial Meeting on Science and Technology that is now held in a hotel in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, head of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said in a press conference today that the Lapu-Lapu City Police are taking the lead in ensuring peace and order during the two-day gathering.