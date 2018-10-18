Lapu police on full alert for South East Asian visitors
Policemen in Lapu-Lapu City are on a full alert status to especially ensure the security of foreign guests coming from South East Asian countries.
A total of 72 foreign guests arrived in Cebu on Thursday for a two-day visit that will culminate today.
The visitors are attending the 10th Information Ministerial Meeting on Science and Technology that is now held in a hotel in Lapu-Lapu City.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, head of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said in a press conference today that the Lapu-Lapu City Police are taking the lead in ensuring peace and order during the two-day gathering.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.