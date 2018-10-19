Bato, Ermita fire now under control
The fire which was reported in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita was already placed under control.
Chief Insp. Noel Nelson Ababon, Cebu City fire marshall, said that the fire damaged the third floor of the house owned by a certain Nora Rupinta.
Ababon said that the flame, which was reported at 4:55 p.m., resulted from an unplugged electric fan.
It was placed under control after seven minutes while fire investigators pegged the damage caused by the fire at P200.
