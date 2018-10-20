PRO-7 is first in crime solution efficiency

DESPITE the spate of mostly unsolved killings in Cebu, the regional police office still ranked first in crime solution efficiency in the whole country.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that he received the good news yesterday from the Office of Crime Research and Analysis Center of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) in Camp Crame.

“We just received a text report from Camp Crame and as of now PRO-7 ranked number 1 for 2018,” said Sinas in a press conference.

According to the report, PRO-7 registered a crime solutiom efficiency rating of 78.78 percent or 28,000 cases were solved from January to September this year.

Sinas said that this recognition only showed that the police in Central Visayas are working hard to solve crimes.

He said that they might not be able to solve all the crimes but at least they were able to solve most of them.

“Gamay nalang ang mga (we only have fewer) unsolved crimes. This proves that PRO-7 is doing its best and performing well compared to other regions,” said Sinas.

Sinas admitted that there are still crimes, especially shooting incidents, that remained unsolved but he said their investigators are working hard to resolve them.

During the Cebu Provincial Advisory Council (PAC) yesterday, the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) reported that the crime volume in the province also decreased.

Based on the CPPO report, index crimes in Cebu went down by 20.7 percent while non-index crimes decreased by 13.1 percent.

The PAC was attended by Chief Supt. Sinas, Prudencio Gesta, chairman of Regional Advisory Council and National Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (NAGPTD); Nelson Yuvallos, chairman of Cebu Provincial Advisory Council; Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, CPPO director; and all chiefs of police in Cebu Province.