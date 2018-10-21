Four killed, three injured in separate vehicular accidents in Cebu

Four died while three others were injured in separate vehicular accidents which happened in different parts of Cebu Province over the weekend.

A certain Mark Abatayo died after he was runover by a trailer truck while traversing the national highway in Barangay Poblacion Ward II, Minglanilla town on board a friend’s motorcycle past 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The motorcycle driver, who was identified as a certain Jerry Tabay, was lucky to have escaped death, said PO3 Junyl Ater.

Ater said that Abatayo and Tabay were on their way to Cebu City.

They were traveling on the same direction as the trailer truck with plate number GUJ 431.

“Nag-una ning motor so ni overtake ni ang truck. Nasaghiran ang motor natumba unya na run over. Napisat ang ulo sa back rider,” said Ater.

Ater said that they are yet to identify the truck driver who immediately fled after the incident.

“Hit and run ni siya. At large pa ang suspect. Ato pa ni i-trace ang plate number sa LTO ugma (on Monday),” said Ater.

Earlier in Sunday, two motorcycle drivers died in a collision along the provincial road in Barangay Western Poblacion, San Francisco town in Camotes Island around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Rolando Casas, 47, and Jimboy Lucero, 18, were already dead when brought to the hospital, said SPO1 Rongy Cidro of the San Francisco Police.

Lucero’s backrider, who was identified as a certain Dante Nudalo Jr., sustained minor injuries.

Cidro said that Casas was headed for Barangay Southern Poblacion while Lucero was headed for the opposite direction when the accident happened.

“Kani si Casas ni over take ni siya og duha paka motor nga gauna niya. Unfortunately approaching ni si Lucero so pagabot sa blind curve nag head collision sila,” said Cidro.

In Sibonga town, a 33-year-old man died after his motorcycle slipped while he passed a blind curve in Barangay Bahay past 7 p.m. on Saturday.

SPO1 Reynaldo Celebrado of Sibonga Police Station said that Mark Martinito died on the spot while his pregnant common-law-wife Cherry Ignacio sustained injuries.

“Dako ilang motor gisakyan pagkakurbada na diha sa (Barangay) Bahay, na slide ilang motor. Kusog sad daw sila nagpadagan,” Celebrando said.