Sunday afternoon fire damages Tejero machine shop
A late afternoon fire damaged an old machine shop located along McArthur Avenue, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Sunday (October 21).
The fire was raised to task force alpha but responding firefighters managed to prevent the flame from damaging nearby establishments.
Fire Chief Insp. Noel Ababon, Cebu City fire marshal, said they received the fire alarm at 4:18 p.m.
Ababon said that the fire started on the ground floor of the establishment, which was closed for the weekend.
Fire investigators said that electrical short circuit may have caused the fire which damaged at least P300,000 worth of properties.
The fire was raised to third alarm after 10 minutes before this was finally placed under control at about 5:48 p.m.
Ababon said that no one was injured during the incident.
