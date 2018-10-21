Cops net P300K worth of suspected shabu in Talisay drug bust

Around P300,000 worth of illegal drugs was confiscated in a joint police operation on Sunday (Oct. 21) in Barangay Lawaan in Talisay City.

Jesaro Repe of Barangay Lawaan, who was also the target of the Sunday afternoon buy-bust operation, was also arrested by police officers of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said Chief Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, PDEU chief, in a phone interview on Sunday.

Batobalonos said that they confiscated six medium packs of suspected shabu from Repe with an estimated weight of 180 grams and with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P354,000.

A loaded .38 caliber revolver was also confiscated from the suspect.

Batobalonos said that they conducted the operation against Repe after receiving complaints from residents in the area about his illegal drug activities.

He also said that they had heard about Repe’s illegal drug activities from a previously arrested drug suspect, who identified him as one of the alleged drug peddlers in the area.

Repe was detained at the Talisay Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.