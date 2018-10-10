In’tl parliamentarians’ group to probe Trillanes, De Lima cases

A global inter-governmental organization of parliamentarians will inquire into the reported political persecution of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, whose amnesty was put into question by the Duterte administration.

A statement released by detained Senator Leila de Lima’s camp on Sunday noted that the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in separate resolutions adopted last October 18, expressed deep concern over the human rights violations committed against Trillanes and De Lima.

“(The IPU) wishes to receive detailed information from the relevant authorities on the factual and legal grounds justifying Proclamation No. 572; decides a trial observer to closely monitor legal proceedings with regard to their compliance with international fair trial guarantees,” the resolution stated, referring to the case of Trillanes.

According to De Lima, the IPU stated in its resolutions that it “remains disturbed at the public campaign of vilification by the highest state authorities’ against De Lima who has been portrayed as an ‘immoral woman’ and as ‘guilty.’”

The senator said the group also renewed its call for her release.

De Lima has been detained since February 2017 for alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

De Lima’s camp noted that the IPU would also inquire into the political persecution of the detained senator. “IPU is concerned that Senator Trillanes may soon be arrested,” they added.

The IPU reportedly fears that “the sudden questioning of his amnesty gives serious weight to the allegation that this is a targeted attempt to silence Trillanes.”

On August 31, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation 572 revoking the amnesty given to Trillanes on the premise that the latter failed to file his application for amnesty and admit his guilt over the Oakwood mutiny and the Manila Peninsula siege in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

In its two resolutions, the parliamentarians’ group also cited the resolution of its Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians that “the Filipino parliamentary authorities have not responded to IPU requests for information and its concerns.”