PDRRMO, PENRO investigate reports of soil erosion in Lagtang, Talisay

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (PENRO) have sent personnel to check and assess a part of Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City where boulders and soil have reportedly been eroding in the past days.

Jules Regner, information officer of the PDRRMO, said the teams will look into the hazards imposed by the soil movements and its possible causes.

Regner added that several local government units have requested them to conduct inspections in landslide- susceptible areas for fear that they will suffer the same fate as residents of Tinaan, Naga City.

Among the pending requests are those coming from Compostela, Consolacion and Alegria.