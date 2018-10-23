Commuters to LTFRB: Halt PUJ, bus fare hikes

A COMMUTERS group on Tuesday asked the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to stop the looming implementation of the P2- and P1- increase in jeepney and bus minimum fares in Metro Manila.

In a motion for reconsideration filed by the United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC), it argued that the fare hike is “unfortunate for millions of people.”

“It is most respectfully prayed that the approved fare increases of jeeps and buses be stopped or withheld for the sake of people of the Philippines,” the UFCC said in a petition filed by its representatives Arlis Acao and Rodolfo Javellana.

According to the group, the jeepney and bus fare hikes would only make life harder for Filipinos since prices of basic goods and services have also been increasing.

“Parang hindi naman po makatarungan sa milyong-milyong Pilipino na nagsa-suffer na ng kahirapan dahil sa inflation rate, ay sasabayan pa ng fare increases,” the group appealed.

The decision to permanently implement the P2 jeepney fare increase was approved by LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra and Board Member Ronaldo Corpus.