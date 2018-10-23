JUNIORS BATTLE BEGINS

UV, UC start c’ship showdown in Cesafi high school basketball

Games today:

(High school)

5:00 p.m. – USJ-R vs USPF (FOR THIRD)

6:30 p.m. – UC vs UV (GAME 1, FINALS)

Will the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers take a step closer towards their eighth juniors championship? Or will the University of Cebu (UC) Junior Webmasters draw first blood in their bid to put an end to a decade-long title drought?

It will be one or the other today as the top seeds of this season’s high school basketball tournament square off in Game One of the 2018 Cesafi juniors basketball finals at the Cebu Coliseum.

Coaches of both teams pointed to the age-old sports adage, “defense wins championships” as they implored their players to double-down on that end of the floor.

“UC’s aggressiveness on defense is a factor that they were able to make it to the finals and that’s one thing that we have to keep up with. We will execute our game plan and play hard on defense as well. It’s the finals so it’s anyone’s ball game,” said UV assistant coach Ronald Bucao.

The defending champions are looking to give their senior players, namely Joshua Yerro, Popoy Actub, Gabriel Cometa and Beirn Laurente a fitting send-off in their final playing years for the green and white.

“In order to defeat UC, we need to maintain our composure and play as a team,” added Bucao.

UC, on the other hand, has long been waiting to hoist a championship trophy ever since current PBA star Roger Pogoy led the 2008 squad to the crown.

UC head coach Joever Samonte, who has led the team to its third finals appearance in the last four years, considers his team to be the underdog. Nevertheless, he expects them to play with gusto.

“Most of my players are new and it’s their first time to be in the finals. Defense will be my key to winning the game. UV’s players are more physical and my players are ready for them,” said Samonte. “My players are hungry to win this championship by all means. We will play hard, work hard and I think they are well conditioned, mentally and physically.”