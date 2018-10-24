Radaza urges commuters to report abusive tricycle drivers in city
By Jessa Sotto |October 24,2018 - 04:06 PM
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza urged the public to report abusive tricycle drivers in the city who overcharge commuters.
She said she has been receiving complaints against abusive tricycle drivers.
She said the city government will find ways on how to penalize abusive drivers.
