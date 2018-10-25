Cebu’s Eva Patalinjug vies for the Miss Grand International title tonight

Will a Cebuana beauty queen be the first Miss Grand International winner from the Philippines?

After more than two weeks in the competition, the Miss Grand International 2018 coronation night will take place tonight, October 25, at The One Entertainment Park in Yangon, Myanmar to be hosted by actor Xian Lim.

Patalinjug on her Facebook account updated her supporters and fans.

“PHILIPPINES, this is it! I have done my best and will continue to do so until the end. I will leave the rest up to Him. I am very happy that I get to live one of my life’s greatest goal. Today, I am ready to accept my faith,” she said.

Around 80 women across the globe are competing for the title.

Earlier today, Miss Grand International’s Facebook page announced that Patalinjug made it to Top 10 Miss Popular Vote along with candidates from Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Peru, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, and Mexico.

A resident of Lapu-Lapu City, Patalinjug is the successor of Cebuana beauty queen Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2017 Elizabeth Clenci who represented the Philippines in Miss Grand International 2017 and finished second runner-up.

Before she joined the national and international pageants, Patalinjug won Ms. Cebu 2014 first runner-up and Mutya ng Pilipinas-Asia Pacific International 2014.

She also won other titles like Ms. CVIRAA 2007, Mutya ng Palarong Pambansa 2008, and Ms. PRISAA 2010.