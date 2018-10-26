BOC donates confiscated used clothing to DSWD

Five containers of used clothing from Thailand with an estimated amount of P7.5 million were confiscated in violation of the prohibition of the importation of used clothing in the country.

The confiscated items, however, were donated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Lawyer Elvira Cruz, District Collector of BOC Port of Cebu, said that the President gave them the directive that all confiscated clothing will be donated to calamity victims.

Cruz assured that the clothes were clean and safe to use.

Grace Subong, acting regional director for administration of the social welfare department in Central Visayas, said that the clothes will be given to the victims of Typhoon Ompong.

Subong also said there are proposals to allocate the items to the victims of disasters in Cebu, particularly those affected by the Naga landslide and the recent fire incidents.