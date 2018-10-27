Mandaue City Jail awards providers, inmates in Correctional Week celebration

Mandaue City Jail management recognized its service providers and awarded winners of activities held in celebration of the National Correctional Consciousness Week.

Jail Supt. Jessie Calumpang, Mandaue City Jail warden, said the inmates were organized to participate in the various tournaments conducted last week.

“Dili gyud maghuna-huna og dautan ang tawo kon siya malipayon,” said Calumpang. (A person would not think bad if that person is happy).

He said he would support the activities of inmates as long as it is allowed by their policies and help in their reformation.

About 15 service providers such as livelihood training, seminars and lectures, spiritual nourishment, donors and others were also given recognition.

Jail Chief Insp. Ebylino Escaño represented BJMP Regional Director Arnold Buenacosa in the awarding of certificates to the service providers.

Mandaue City Jail now has nearly 2,000 inmates./END

Caption: Mandaue City Jail Service Providers given recognition during the culmination of the National Correctional Consciousness Week.