Rosita strengthens as it moves closer to PH

Typhoon “Rosita,” internationally known as “Yutu,” strengthened on Saturday as it continued to move closer towards the country, according to a bulletin issued at 4 p.m. by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

As of 3 p.m., Rosita, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at Saturday morning, had maximum sustained winds of 200 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness of 245 kph near the center.

It is moving west at 25 kph.

Pagasa said that the weather disturbance was last spotted at 1,214 km east of Aparri, Cagayan.

Despite this, Pagasa noted that Rosita still had no direct impact in the country.

The northwest monsoon will prevail over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Region, and the Central Luzon.

Pagasa said that this would bring cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers over the said areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers but due to localized thunderstorms.