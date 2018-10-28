UV Green Booters stay on top in Cesafi tertiary football

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters continue to enjoy being the leader in the ongoing Cesafi collegiate football tournament after ending its match against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers in a 1-all draw yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Kenneth Vargas improved his chances of bagging his third golden boot award by scoring UV’s lone goal in the 35th minute.

Once again, USPF scored its goal via penalty which was converted by team captain Janry Acaso in the 76th minute to put the game at 1-all.

The other game between defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars also ended in a draw with both teams unable to find the back of the net.

Thus, UV and USC still tote the same 11 points but the Green Booters stay on top with their goal difference of seven, while the Warriors have two.

USJ-R is at fourth with eight points while USPF remains at fourth with seven points.