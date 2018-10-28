DSWD-7 holds forum to mark Int’l Day for Overcoming Extreme Poverty

In commemoration of the International Day for Overcoming Extreme Poverty, the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) conducted a media forum with the theme “Pagpapakilala at Pagkilala sa Natatanging Benepisyaryo ng Pantawid Pamilya!” wherein selected beneficiaries whose lives were improved through the support from the human development programs of the national government were in the spotlight.

The forum also highlighted the contributions and efforts of the department in overcoming extreme poverty nationwide through its 4Ps and other programs and services for the poor, vulnerable and the disadvantaged.

DSWD-7 Regional Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre emphasized in her message that it is necessary for the beneficiaries to know their role in improving their status in life and in overcoming extreme poverty.

“We, in DSWD are only supporting actors and actresses. While the department is all-out in providing support to you, your efforts are important to win this battle against poverty,” Director Macapobre told the beneficiaries.

During the forum, a comprehensive update on the accomplishments and gains of 4Ps in the region was also presented by the Regional Program Coordinator, Ms. Raquel Enriquez.

Enriquez highlighted the Pantawid’s compliance rate of the region. For Health, the region got 99.12 percent as of July 2018 while 96.75 percent for Education as of school year 2017-2018.

Moreover, she also mentioned that 1,717 from the 2,180 monitored and enrolled Expanded Students Grant-in-Aid Program for Poverty Alleviation (ESGP-PA) grantees have already graduated as of school year 2017-2018 where 204 graduated with honors from different state universities and colleges.

Johanna Heart Genon, of Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, whose family previously dwelt in street and now a beneficiary of the Modified Conditional Cash Transfer (MCCT) Program which helped them secure a permanent house, also guested in the forum together with Joel Vincent Oyao, a grantee of the Expanded Students Grant-in-Aid Program for Poverty Alleviation (ESGP-PA) who just graduated last March 2018 with the degree of Bachelor of Science in Education Major in Special Education.

Among the guests was the Campugan Family of Barangay Poblacion Cordova, Cebu, who was hailed as the 2018 Regional Winner for the Regional Search for Huwarang Pantawid Pamilya and who also placed as second runner-up during the national search held in SM North EDSA last October 14.

The Campugan family has given their testimonials on how their lives have improved and how the children have successfully finished their studies through sheer determination and support coming from the government. They also showcased their talents in dancing, declamation and spoken poetry.

A press conference with the guest partner-beneficiaries, DSWD-7 officials and a representative from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) followed thereafter.

Earlier this month, the DSWD-7 also participated in the Urban Poor Day celebration spearheaded by Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor held at the Mandaue City Sports Complex. In this celebration, the department showcased its programs and services through photo display and distribution of Information, Education and Communication materials. /PR