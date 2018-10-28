A sunny, warm Kalag-Kalag celebration

IT will be sunny skies this week as Christendom celebrates All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Chief Al Quiblat said the weather will generally be fair with isolated rainshowers in the afternoon or evening as a result of localized thunderstorms.

It will also be warm, with temperatures reaching 32 degrees celcius with a heat index of 39 degrees.

“Ang ato lang bantayan ang init sa adlaw (especially) sa mobisita sa lubong unya crowded,” he said in a phone interview.

(What we have to be mindful about is the extreme heat especially to those visiting the graves, which is crowded that day).

He urged the public to bring umbrellas, drink plenty of water and stay away from direct sun exposure especially between noon and 3 p.m. as these times would be the peak of heat .

Wearing light colored clothing is advisable as it would reflect heat rather than absorb it.

Nonetheless, Quiblat assured the public that cooler days are coming especially with the onset of the northeast monsoon or “hanging amihan” that officially started last Friday (Oct. 26).

Quiblat said a drop in temperature of between 24 to 31 degrees is expected during the last week of November to December.

“Most likely ma-feel nato ang kabugnaw sa temperatura ari nasa kadlawon,” Quiblat added.

Typhoon

Meanwhile, typhoon Rosita continues to move towards Northern Luzon in a westward direction at 20 kilometers per hour (KPH).

As of noon yesterday, the weather disturbance maintained its strength of maximum sustained winds of 200 kph and gustiness up to 245 kph.

Quiblat said the typhoon has no direct effect on Cebu.

Typhoon Rosita is eyed to make landfall in Cagayan, Isabela on Tuesday morning and will exit from the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday.