Max’s Restaurant introduces new spicy dishes

Max’s Restaurant introduced new spicy-flavored dishes to their delectable Filipino menu──Max’s Spicy Chicken and Honey Glazed Chili Pata.

A new addition to the holiday season, the new Max’s Spicy Chicken consists of freshly cooked chicken mixed with special chili pepper seasoning which is best paired with Max’s house blend banana ketchup.

“Our signature sarap to the bones fried chicken just got a whole lot better as we’ve added an option for customers to enjoy it spicy. Perfect for those looking for an extra kick out of their favorite Max’s Fried Chicken. So head to your nearest Max’s Restaurant, try our new Max’s Spicy Chicken, and have a fantastic dining experience!” said Max’s Restaurant National Business Unit Head Paolo Serrano.

Max’s Spicy Chicken is available in a Family Platter size with 8 pieces of chicken at only 529 php. For a spicy feast the Spicy Chicken Platter Bundle is also available for large groups which includes Max’s Spicy Chicken together with a choice of one bestselling soup, a large plain rice, four glasses of iced tea, four Caramel Bar Ice Cream, and one plush toy all for 1,399 php.

For solo orders, Max’s Spicy Chicken is available in a Fiesta Plate which includes a quartered Spicy Chicken with a choice of side dish, rice or rolls and a glass of Iced tea or Pepsi and a piece of caramel bar plus a choice of fresh or fried lumpiang Ubod. The Chopsuey meal option includes quartered Spicy Chicken with a choice of side dish, rice or rolls and a glass of Iced tea or Pepsi and a piece of caramel bar plus a choice of chicken or Pork Chopsuey.

The Budget Meal option also includes Quartered Spicy Chicken with a choice of side dish, with rice or rolls, a glass of Iced tea or Pepsi, one piece caramel bar and macaroni salad.

On the other hand, the Honey Glazed Chili Pata consists of premium pork knuckle stir fried in garlic and ginger, lathered with local honey and served with Max’s Pata Sauce.

Your Max’s favorites are just a click, chat or call away. Visit www.maxschicken.com to order through the Max’s Restaurant website, leave a message in Max’s Restaurant’s Facebook Messenger, or dial Cebu’s delivery hotline at 254-1111 to order via landline or mobile.