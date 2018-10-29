Bus drivers, dispatchers undergo surprise drug test

BUS drivers, dispatchers, and operations staff from the city’s two bus terminals got the surprise of their lives on Monday morning when they were subjected to a drug test as part of Oplan Undas Spot.

A total of 123 subjects from the Cebu North Bus Terminal (NSBT) and Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) underwent the drug testing mandated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Lawyer Wardley Getalla, PDEA-7 Regional Director, said that Oplan Undas Spot was implemented to ensure that drugs will not find their way into the province during the celebration of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

“The Oplan Undas Spot is a series of activities to keep the passengers safe by assuring them that the drivers of the buses are drug-free,” said Getalla.

A total of 68 drivers and dispatchers from the NSBT and 55 from the CSBT have undergone the drug test.

“Para ra gyod ni sa luwas nga pagbiyahe sa atong mga pasahero kon mogawas man gani nga negatibo ning mga drivers sa drugs. (This is for the safety of the passengers especially if the drivers are proven to be negative for drugs),” said Jonathan Tumulak, manager of the CSBT.

Tumulak said that the drivers who return positive results will not be allowed to drive and may face suspension from the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“We cannot tell how many of these drivers use drugs because even the bus operators are not familiar with them. That is why this surprise drug test is a great help,” Tumulak said in Cebuano.

Aside from the surprise drug testing, PDEA-7 has also deployed bomb and drug sniffing canines along the entrance and exit points of terminals and ports.

“Tinitingnan ng ating mga canines kung meron bang mga bagahe, mga contraband, lalo na ‘tong dangerous drugs. (The canines look for contraband especially dangerous drugs from the baggage of passengers),” said Getalla.

Getalla added that Oplan Undas Spot will continue until the weekend since drug traders are expected to be on the move during the holidays when there is an influx of people in the ports and terminals.