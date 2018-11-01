USPF goalkeeper wants to go out with a bang

Aside from doing what he can for the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in his last playing year in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate football tournament, Kicking Panthers goalkeeper Bennydick Saligan also wants to play for his own pride.

“Pride for myself and pride for where I came from, bringing the name of Bayawan City,” said the Negros Oriental native, who was last year’s Best Goalkeeper awardee in the Cesafi.

USPF is currently in the fourth spot in the ongoing Cesafi collegiate football tournament with seven points on a 1-1-4 win-loss-draw record.

They have two more games left in the second round of elimination, against defending champions University of San Carlos and current leader University of the Visayas.

Most football players, especially those coming from the province, dream of representing the country or playing in a prestigious national and international event.

But not the 21-year-old Saligan, who said that he endured being away from his family just so he could finish his college education and get a degree.

“At first, I really thought that football is just an extra curricular activity. I didn’t have any idea about being a varsity. Then the time came when we were practicing our graduation march, my parents told me [if it would be okay to stop school for a while after high school]. The reason was because they don’t have the means for me to continue studying. So, I really felt down but I still tried to find a way, so I grabbed the opportunity that was presented to me,” Saligan shared.

His parents operate a carenderia to support three children.

During that time, he was offered a collegiate scholarship by USPF.

This was the opportunity that Saligan was referring to.

While he was on his last year in high school, he played against USPF in an invitational match as part of the Bayawan’s fiesta celebration, and it was then he was scouted.

Starting Early

Saligan got into football when he was in third grade after seeing his classmates play the sport.

His parents were not athletic.

However, the goalie also influenced his younger brother who is also now a member of the Arellano University secondary team in Manila.

Saligan has represented Bayawan in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association Meet from fourth grade until fourth year high school.

Aside from playing for Bayawan City East Central School and Bayawan National High School, he was also a member of the Bayawan City Football Club.

Saligan though has no plans of continuing to play once he graduates as he wants to immediately help his family.

“Perhaps, I will step aside. I will immediately work if there is an opportunity so I could also repay the sacrifices that my parents made,” he said.