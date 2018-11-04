Rain expected in VisMin due to ITCZ

Don’t forget to bring your umbrellas.

This was the reminder of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Mactan as the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is anticipated to bring heavy rain in the Visayas and Mindanao regions starting on Monday.

Weather Specialist Nedz Saletrero of PAGASA Mactan said the weather disturbance would likely bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains and thunderstorms usually in the afternoon and evening.

Saletrero advised the public residing in landslide-prone areas to constantly monitor the weather.