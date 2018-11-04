Pedicab driver arrested for peddling drugs

A pedicab driver was arrested for selling illegal drugs during the conduct of a police buy-bust operation in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at past 11 p.m.(November 3).

The suspect was identified as Francis Abella, 30, a resident of Sitio Bugnay 2 of the same barangay.

Seized from his possession were two medium packs and 12 small sachets of shabu with an estimated worth of P120,000.

Chief Insp. Clark Ariola, Punta Princessa police precinct commander, said his operatives have monitored Abella after they have received an information from a barangay employee regarding his illegal activities.

Abella is now detained at the jail facility of Punta Princesa police precinct.