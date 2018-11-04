Cebu’s Zosa breaks Philippine freedive record
Cebuana Freediver Maria Noella “Wei” Zosa posted a new national deep dive record after achieving a deeper dive of 51 meters in the second day of the International Sabang Freediving Competition in Indonesia.
She broke the deepest national 48 meter deep dive record in the Constant Weight discipline.
Along with Martin Zapanta of the Philippine Freediving Team, Wei is participating in the ongoing freedive competition which will end on Nov. 8, 2018.
