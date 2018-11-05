RTWPB-7 postpones discussion of P150 wage hike

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) has postponed discussion of the P150 wage hike proposed by the Cebu Labor Coalition (Celac) until their next meeting on November 19.

Joe Tomongha, labor sector representative at the RTWPB, said that the Celac petition was merely presented to board members during their meeting on Monday afternoon.

Discussion was postponed until their next meeting because government agencies represented in the board were not yet ready with their respective presentations.

Tomongha said that board members also wanted to extend an invitation for officials of the Central Visayas offices of the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Land Transportation Franchises and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to appear during said meeting.

Board members wanted to verify with DOE and LTFRB claims of increasing fuel prices which Celac used as one of the basis for their wage petition.

The determination on whether or not there is a supervening condition would allow another round of wage hike in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas.

RTWPB last approved a P10 to P20 hike for workers in Cebu and the rest of the region on June 18.

This brought minimum wages in Class A cities and municipalities under the Expanded Metro Cebu area to P386.