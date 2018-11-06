UP Cebu’s beloved dog that went viral dies

Students from the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) mourn over the death of the school’s beloved dog on Monday, November 5.

The dog, fondly called as Marga, passed away after suffering from complications of ehrlichia.

Ehrlichia is a bacteria that can cause infection in animals and may result in low hemoglobin and platelet count.

Marga’s owner, Rebecca Panaguiton Bayawa, posted updates on her Facebook account since the dog was confined for treatment on October 31.

Photos calling for donations to help Marga’s hospitalization also circulated online.

But unfortunately, UP Cebu’s beloved dog did not make it five days after.

A video of Marga crossing the street as she is accompanied by the school’s security guard went viral last year.

News of Marga’s passing led iskos and iskas from UP Cebu offer their dedication and sympathies online with the message: “Safe crossing, Marga”.