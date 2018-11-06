Talisay drug suspect caught with 88 sachets of shabu

A 38-year-old drug suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation along Molave Street, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect was identified as Artchie “Tasyo” Lazaga of Sitio Kasagingan, Barangay Lawaan 3.

Supt. Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that they confiscated 88 pieces of small triangular plastic sachets believed to be containing shabu.

The drugs had an estimated value of P41, 536.00.

Cunag said they also recovered the P1,000 buy-bust money from the suspect’s possession.

Lazaga is currently detained at Talisay City detention cell while police prepare charges for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him.