Seven nabbed in Talisay drug bust

P2.8 Million worth of drugs including several firearms were seized in a drug bust in Camella Homes Subdivision in Lawaan 1, Talisay City, Cebu past 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (November 6).

Relatives Cherryl, Easel and Jerome Herongay were arrested together with Cherryl’s live-in partner, Teodoro Alisoso Jr., Rolly Flores, Suzette Boner while a minor was rescued.

Seized from them were three big packs, 32 medium and 88 small packs of suspected shabu all worth P2.8 Million.

Authorities also seized one KG-9 sub-machine gun, a 45 caliber pistol from the suspects.

According to Senior Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, the chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Cherryl was the subject of the operation.

The operation stemmed after a month-long monitoring of their illegal activities.

According to Batobalonos, Cherryl was considered a high-value target.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the PDEU and the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB).