Sinulog organizers get greenlight to clear routes

With two months to go, organizers of the Sinulog 2019 Foundation are preparing to clear the routes of obstructions.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., passed several resolutions that seek to clear the Sinulog routes during the festivities next year. All were approved in an omnibus motion in today’s City Council regular session.

This includes prohibiting street parties and events within a 300-meter radius along the Sinulog Parade route.

There will also be a “No Parking Zone” within 10 meters away from the perimeter fence of Basilica del Sto. Niño, particularly along Osmeña Boulevard, D. Jakosalem Street, and P. Burgos Street within January 10 to 19, 2019.

The “No Parking Zone” is intended to give way for pedestrians who are devotees of Sto. Niño.

Meanwhile, the council allowed SFI to use Plaza Independencia for free as venue for any Sinulog-related activities starting on December 1, 2018 to January 20, 2019.