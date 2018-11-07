Road to justice begins as landslide victims formally file P4.5B class suit

Wanting to teach government agencies and mining operators a lesson, environmentalist lawyers and victims of the massive landslide in Naga City on Wednesday (November 7) filed a P4.5 billion class suit in court against entities that allegedly contributed to the tragedy.

Lawyer Benjamin Cabrido, the lead counsel, said the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) and Apo Land and Quarry Corp. (ALQC) have to answer for what happened.

Cabrido said that they will do everything to give justice to the victims and protect what is left in the mountains of Naga.

Lawyer Vincent Isles, one of the volunteer counsels, said they hoped the government will craft “more responsible policies” against mining operations to prevent another landslide.

The lawyers said the tragedy that claimed the lives of over 70 persons should have been prevented if the MGB-7, having the authority over mining operators, and ALQC have been responsible in their operations.