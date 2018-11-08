NEEDING A WIN

Landero wants to get back on the winning track

Toto “Muscovado” Landero badly wants a win in his fight against Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem in the main event of the IDOL Boxing 4 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex in Minglanilla town, south Cebu, on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Landero (10 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws) said he wants to get back on the winning track after losing two fights that were both for world titles.

“I worked so hard for this fight,” said Landero, who is from Pontevedra, Negros Occidental. “I trained very hard for this fight and I badly want to win.”

But it won’t be easy for Landero as he faces a 24-year-old Jerusalem from Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, who is also eager to chalk up a victory.

“I expect a very tough fight against Jerusalem that is why I trained hard for this fight,” he said.

Both boxers faced each other for the first time in a press conference yesterday at the Abuhan Mambaling branch.

Jerusalem (13-2-0) said he wants to give boxing fans a fight to remember.

“I also trained hard for this fight and I promise boxing fans a great fight,” said Jerusalem, who is best remembered for facing the unbeaten Wanheng Menayothin for the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title in 2017.

Although he was beaten via unanimous decision, Jerusalem fought valiantly and lasted for 12 rounds against Menayothin, who is considered as the “Floyd Mayweather of Thailand” for having an unbeaten record of 51-0.

Landero is coming from a loss to Thai world champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong in a fight for the WBA world minimumweight title last March in Thailand.

Five months after, he flew to South Africa to face Simphiwe Khonco for the IBO world minimumweight title but also lost.

His most notable win was against Vic “Vicious” Saludar last year at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

The co-main event features Esneth Domingo of Sultan Kudarat fighting Reymark Taday in a 10-rounder bout in the 110lbs category while Christian Bacolod of Cebu City fights Christoval Furog of Sultan Kudarat in the 108lbs division.

Elmo Traya of Cebu City will take on Jun Ryan Quimbo of Carmen, north Cebu, for eight rounds in the 140lbs division while Joyjoy Formentera of Camotes Island fights Delfin de Asis of Bukidnon for eight rounds in the 115lbs division. Danny Villafuerte Jr. of Negros Occidental locks horns with Mark Jun Bato of Compostela, north Cebu, and Jemuel Azucenas of Negros Occidental fights Kervent Aresco of Carmen in the 108lbs division.