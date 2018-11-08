Wood gatherer arrested for drug-peddling
A man was arrested for drug-peddling after the Guadalupe Police’s drug enforcement unit conducted a drug-bust operation on Thursday, November 8, evening at the Barangay Sapang Dako, Cebu City.
The suspect was identified as Rolando Hayag, a 45-year old resident of Sitio San Martin of the said barangay.
A total of P30,000 worth of shabu was seized by the authorities inside the suspect’s residence.
Chief Inspector Jackyl Bilibli of Guadalupe Police said that Hayag is a street-level drug personality who disguised himself as a wood gatherer to cover up his illegal drugs business.
Bilibli also stated that it was through the barangay personnel’s complaint that prompted their station to take the action.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.