Wood gatherer arrested for drug-peddling

A man was arrested for drug-peddling after the Guadalupe Police’s drug enforcement unit conducted a drug-bust operation on Thursday, November 8, evening at the Barangay Sapang Dako, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Rolando Hayag, a 45-year old resident of Sitio San Martin of the said barangay.

A total of P30,000 worth of shabu was seized by the authorities inside the suspect’s residence.

Chief Inspector Jackyl Bilibli of Guadalupe Police said that Hayag is a street-level drug personality who disguised himself as a wood gatherer to cover up his illegal drugs business.

Bilibli also stated that it was through the barangay personnel’s complaint that prompted their station to take the action.