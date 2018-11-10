City Hall eyes ties with firm to manage traffic, parking

Cebu City Hall wants to partner with a private firm to modernize traffic management and generate income from parking fees.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, who chairs the council’s committee on transportation, said they are entertaining the proposal made by Tokagawa Global Corp. to implement an intelligent management system on the city’s parking areas.

“We are currently using a manual system. But now, we are planning to have it privatized. Their system can monitor online, give real-time updates and can be accessed conveniently,” Guardo said.

He said if the design is implemented, it would earn an additional P400,000 worth of income from parking operations.

“They pegged for the income to reach at P8.7 million, which is definitely higher compared to P8.3 million we’re earning presently,” Guardo said.