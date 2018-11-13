Free bus ride moved to earlier schedule to accommodate more passengers

Due to demand, the Cebu City Call Center Program has moved the schedule of the coaster bus in Barangay Mabolo to an earlier time.

Nanette Garong, director of the Call Center Program, said the 30-seater coaster bus will start ferrying passengers to I.T. Park at 8:30 p.m.

“We realized that there are workers whose shifts start at 9 p.m. The travel time from Barangay Mabolo to I.T. Park is only 30 minutes,” said Garong.

Meanwhile, Department of General Services (DGS) head, Ronald Malacora, said they noted an increase in the volume of passengers during the 2nd day of Ce-Bus or the Kaoshiung buses deployed to transport workers to I.T. Park from Metro Colon.