CCMC needs additional funds for utility bills in 2019

The Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) is asking for a P300 million budget for 2019 or P5 million more than this year’s allocation.

Kenneth Siasar, CCMC administrator, told the committee on budget and finance that they need additional funds for the hospital’s utility bills.

He said that the their electricity and water consumptions are expected to increase with the opening of the fire three floors of the new hospital building in March.