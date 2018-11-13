Police making headway in campaign against illegal gunmaking in Danao

The illegal gunmaking business in Danao City in northern Cebu has significantly been reduced in the past six months.

Supt. Jaime Quiocho Jr., Danao City Police Station chief, said this in an interview on Tuesday and attributed this measure of success to the dialogues with barangay officials, who helped them with the police campaign against illegal gunmaking in the city.

Quiocho cited resident of two barangays surrendering their tools and equipment that they used for making illegal firearms.

He said that they would continue to encourage people to stop their illegal gunmaking business and surrender their tools and equipment to police or they would have conduct an operation against them.