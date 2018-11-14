Commuters continue complain on worsening traffic in south

Commuters from the southern district of Cebu City continue to complain about worsening traffic condition in the area.

This is because another road infrastructural project is being undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH – 7).

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano said one lane of the Mambaling Access Road that leads to downtown Cebu from the South Road Properties (SRP) is closed for traffic due to rehabilitation works.

This road closure has constricted traffic flow in the area, Ouano said.

“The concreting works started several weeks ago. And officials of DPWH -7 told us it would be finished by the first week of December,” he added.

As a result, CCTO also urged motorists to stretch their patience until improvements in the progress of the infrastructural projects in the area will be done.

This November 24, the side roads of N. Bacalso Ave., where the Mambaling underpass is being constructed, are expected to be opened for traffic.