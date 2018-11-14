Pajo fire site a danger zone – Radaza
Fire victims may no longer be allowed to rebuild their homes on the shores of Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.
Mayor Paz Radaza said that the fire site is located within the three-meter easement.
Radaza said that her administration continue to send demolition notices to owners of structures encroaching the three-meter easement.
She said that continued occupancy of danger zones is risky for the fire victims. But she clarified that the city government will be providing them with financial assistance.
