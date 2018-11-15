Banacia: Lorega families can rebuild homes at fire site

The Department for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) will be conducting an assessment of the fire site in Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Lorega, Cebu City today before they will allow the reconstruction of fire-damaged homes in the area.

Nagiel Banacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, said that the assessment is part of the city’s “Build Back Better” rehabilitation program.

Banacia posted on his Facebook page that the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) will also be conducting validation today to already finalize their list of fire victims who can avail of assistance from City Hall.

As of 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, DSWS listed 18 burnt homes occupied by 52 families or a total of 195 individuals.

Damage caused by the fire of still undetermined origin was pegged at P600, 000.