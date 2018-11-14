WATCH: US announces return of Balangiga bells to PH

By Inquirer.net |November 15,2018 - 09:17 AM

Two of the three Bells of Balangiga, considered war trophies by the United States, are displayed at FE Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. The third bell is with the US Air Force in South Korea. AP FILE

The United States (US) government officially announced on Thursday the turnover of the historic Balangiga bells to the Philippines, an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In videos posted on Twitter by DFA Acting Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato, US Defense Secretary James Mattis and Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez can be seen at a turnover ceremony at Warren Airforce Base in Wyoming.

“Closure finally. The Bells of #Balangiga will soon be home,” Cato wrote.

“In returning the Bells of #Balangiga to our ally and our friend the #Philippines, we pick up our generation’s responsibility to deepen the respect between our people,” Cato also posted, quoting Mattis at the turnover ceremony.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

