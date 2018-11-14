WATCH: US announces return of Balangiga bells to PH

The United States (US) government officially announced on Thursday the turnover of the historic Balangiga bells to the Philippines, an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In videos posted on Twitter by DFA Acting Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato, US Defense Secretary James Mattis and Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez can be seen at a turnover ceremony at Warren Airforce Base in Wyoming.

“Closure finally. The Bells of #Balangiga will soon be home,” Cato wrote.

“In returning the Bells of #Balangiga to our ally and our friend the #Philippines, we pick up our generation’s responsibility to deepen the respect between our people,” Cato also posted, quoting Mattis at the turnover ceremony.

Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez is now at the Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming where US Defense Secretary James Mattis will announce the official return to the Philippines of the Balangiga Bells.

"Ambassador, these bells are now officially going to return to the Philippines." — US Defense Secretary James Mattis to Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez during the official turnover of the Balangiga Bells at the Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming.