Two collared for possession of P4.4M worth of shabu

A total of 15 big packs and one medium pack of suspected shabu were seized during a buy bust operation in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City past midnight today (November 15).

The confiscated drug was estimated to weigh 380 grams and is worth at least P4.4 million.

Two were also collared during the operation by Waterfront police led by Senior Insp. Joemar Pomarejos.

These were Mateo Ochea, a 40 years-old resident of Barangay Fatima, Ubay town in Bohol province, and Ruel Paalam, 52 and a resident of Sitio Laray, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

Pomarejos said that Paalam was the target of their operation.

He said that Tejero residents tipped them of Paalam’s illegal drugs distribution in their barangay.

Pomarejos said that they conducted series of test buys before they finally implemented the buy bust operation against Paalam at midnight today.

Police arrested the two while they were in Sitio Tiellacoera, Barangay Tejero.

Police are now conducting follow up operations to identify Paalam’s drug supplier.

Both Paalam and Ochea are now detained while Waterfront police prepare a complaint for violation of the Anti-Drugs Law against them.