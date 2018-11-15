Man nabbed for illegal possession of firearm, drugs

Authorities arrested a 44-year-old man after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal drugs in Sitio Luym Barangay, Barangay West Poblacion, Naga City Cebu on Wednesday evening (November 14).

Roniel Montebon, a resident of Barangay West Poblacion in Naga City yielded a 9mm caliber pistol loaded with live ammunition.

Police also seized 10 small sachets of shabu with an estimated worth of P28, 320.

Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales, Naga City Police chief, said they received reports that a “suspicious-looking” armed man was seen in the area which prompted the police to conduct an operation.

Montebon is currently detained in Naga Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.