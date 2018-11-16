Free rides for BPO workers allow City Hall to bypass red tape, says Osmeña

Why did the Cebu City government provide free bus rides for call center agents instead of charging them?

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said this was their way of bypassing bureaucratic processes, as they provide transportation services to a big segment of workers employed by business process outsourcing (BPO) companies at the Cebu I.T. Park.

Osmeña said that if the city government would start charging the passengers, they would be compelled to get a franchise or a permit from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB -7).

“You know I don’t get along very well along with the administration. The LTFRB, the LTO (Land Transportation Office). Mga tawo ni (they are all people of Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael) Dino,” Osmeña said.